Facebook investors sound off about Zuckerberg after stock plunges 40 percent in four months

It's been a brutal few months for Facebook investors.

Shares of the social network have tumbled almost 40 percent since reaching a high on July 25, even after a modest rebound on Monday. The company has faced a barrage of attacks related to the numerous ways the platform has been manipulated to spread false information and for leadership's insufficient and controversial response, which the New York Times detailed in a lengthy investigative report earlier this month.

Some of the almost $200 billion of market value that's been wiped out since the stock's peak can be attributed to a broader sell-off in tech stocks, which have plummeted since August amid concern about a slowdown in global economic growth and President Trump's threats of a trade war. But Facebook's slide started well before that and the stock has badly underperformed the Nasdaq and its big-tech peers this year.

The problem for Facebook is in finding a way out.

Facebook's business model, which relies on a growing number of users to share more information and for advertisers to continue to pay up to reach them, starts to look shaky as trust in the network deteriorates. Yet at the top of the company, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 34, has so much ownership and control that the board and shareholders have a very limited ability to exert any influence.