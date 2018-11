Over the weekend, leaders from the European Union chose to endorse the Brexit withdrawal deal laid out by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said that the U.K. leader's agreement was the best deal possible for the U.K.; he did however tell reporters in Brussels that he was sad at the U.K.'s decision to exit the EU.

While the backing from EU shows progress for May's withdrawal agreement, the deal still needs parliamentary approval. The British leader will now have to face officials in her home country during the weeks ahead.

Lawmakers from the opposition Labour party, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats have each signaled that they would vote against the agreement. Consequently, investors will be keeping a close eye on the developments, to see how it impacts markets and sterling.

Elsewhere, investors are looking ahead to a G-20 summit set to take place in Argentina later this week, where President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are due to meet. The summit will be watched closely for how relations between both countries develop, in addition to further news surrounding trade.