A.I. is still far from human.

Even as technological processes get smarter and cloud computing delves into data collection and analytics, Artificial Intelligence still has a long way to go before it can replicate a human brain, said an executive who oversees Alibaba Cloud's A.I. projects.

"As of today, nobody in the A.I. programming world is capable of doing that, even to an entry-level approach," Min Wanli, chief machine intelligence scientist at Alibaba Cloud, told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal. "We have to learn how to coordinate multiple dimensional capability to get there."

Min, who oversees artificial intelligence projects at Alibaba Cloud, was speaking at CNBC's three-day East Tech West conference in Nansha district of Guangzhou, China. He enrolled in college at the young age of 14 and has a Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of Chicago.