Asia set to trade higher amid a slight improvement in investor sentiment

Asia markets were set to trade higher on Tuesday after improved investor sentiment saw an overnight bounce on Wall Street.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 climbed 0.29 percent in early trade, with the energy sector up 0.88 percent and the heavily weighted financial subindex rising 0.49 percent.

Nikkei futures in Chicago and Osaka traded at 21,990 and 22,070, respectively, pointing to a higher open for the Japanese benchmark index, which last closed at 21,812.

"Despite data on the whole being softer, global markets traded with a better tone overnight, with equity markets leading the charge," Nathanael Hartley from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia will likely be closely watched throughout the trading day after President Donald Trump suggested that he could place a 10 percent tariff on iPhones and laptops imported from China. Apple products are currently exempt from tariffs.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it's "highly unlikely" that he would delay an increase in tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on Jan. 1, just four days before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Apple shares fell nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Oil prices clawed back some of last week's steep losses and rose nearly 3 percent overnight. Global benchmark Brent was up 2.9 percent at $60.48 while U.S. crude added 2.4 percent to $51.63 a barrel.

Prices fell to their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday amid growing worries of an oversupply in the oil market. OPEC and its allies are set to meet in Vienna next month, and they're expected to announce that output will be curtailed.

"Investors continue to look ahead to not only the OPEC meeting on 6 December, but the discussion that are likely to had on the sidelines of the G20 summit," Hartley said.

Still, Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November and pumped around 11.1-11.3 million barrels per day, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar traded at 97.059 against a basket of its peers. The dollar index was up from levels below 96.600 in the previous week.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.53 to the greenback while the Australian dollar fetched about $0.7219.

