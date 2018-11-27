Asia set to trade higher amid a slight improvement in investor sentiment

Asia markets were set to trade higher on Tuesday after improved investor sentiment saw an overnight bounce on Wall Street.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 climbed 0.29 percent in early trade, with the energy sector up 0.88 percent and the heavily weighted financial subindex rising 0.49 percent.

Nikkei futures in Chicago and Osaka traded at 21,990 and 22,070, respectively, pointing to a higher open for the Japanese benchmark index, which last closed at 21,812.

"Despite data on the whole being softer, global markets traded with a better tone overnight, with equity markets leading the charge," Nathanael Hartley from ANZ Research wrote in a morning note.

Shares of Apple suppliers in Asia will likely be closely watched throughout the trading day after President Donald Trump suggested that he could place a 10 percent tariff on iPhones and laptops imported from China. Apple products are currently exempt from tariffs.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it's "highly unlikely" that he would delay an increase in tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on Jan. 1, just four days before a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Apple shares fell nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.