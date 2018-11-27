Democrats will win the House. Here's how it could impact Trump's economy 11:10 PM ET Tue, 6 Nov 2018 | 01:53

Espy, a former representative from Mississippi and Agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton, hopes to become the first black man to serve as a senator from his state since Reconstruction. Mississippi's last Democratic senator — pro-segregation John Stennis — left office in 1989.

On Monday, Trump aimed to cast Espy as a bad fit to represent the state.

"How does he fit in with Mississippi? I mean, how does he fit in?" Trump asked during a rally in Tupelo.

Republicans have framed the Democrat as a liberal who will only side with his party's leadership. Espy has called himself an independent-minded Democrat who will vote for Mississippi's interests rather than his party's.

On the policy side of the race, Espy has slammed Hyde-Smith over GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which could jeopardize the law's popular protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Hyde-Smith was not a senator last year when Republicans tried to overhaul the health care system. However, she supports repealing the health care law.

Espy has also attacked the GOP over Trump's tariff policy, which has affected farmers in the U.S. due to the effect retaliatory duties have had on crop prices. Agriculture is Mississippi's largest industry, according to the state's Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

"Our farmers know I will always put Mississippi first, no matter what a political party or person says," Espy said in a statement last week. "Right now, that means speaking out about these tariffs which are so harmful to our state."

Hyde-Smith has supported Trump's effort to secure a new trade agreement with China but expressed concerns about the trade tensions lasting too long. Trump has called his tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods necessary as he tries to strike a new trade deal, crack down on alleged Chinese theft of intellectual property and reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China. He has threatened to put duties on another $267 billion in Chinese goods if he and Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot reach a deal at the G-20 summit in Argentina later this week.

Trump tried to leverage his popularity in the state Monday by tying Hyde-Smith to his agenda. He touted in particular his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration — an issue he has played up in recent days as he tries to secure funding for his proposed border wall before Dec. 7.

"She votes to make America great again and she votes for America first," Trump said of Hyde-Smith in Tupelo. "Cindy is so important, so respected, we've got to send her back."

