European markets set for a weak open, as politics takes center stage

Tit-for-tat trade war talk between China and the U.S. appears to be back on the agenda, after President Donald Trump gave his views on the matter in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Speaking to the media outlet, the U.S. leader said that it was "highly unlikely" that the States would delay from a rise in tariff levels on $200 billion of Chinese goods, to 25 percent. He went onto suggest that a 10 percent tariff on laptops and iPhones imported from China could be inflicted.

Trump's comments come just before a crucial meeting later this week. Leaders from the G-20, including Trump and China's Xi Jinping, will congregate in Buenos Aires, Argentina to discuss a whole host of topics, at its latest summit. Investors will be looking for any fresh news out of the summit, with trade expected to be discussed.

Elsewhere, talk surrounding the U.K.'s departure from the European Union continues to rumble on. Over the weekend, leaders from the EU endorsed the Brexit withdrawal deal laid out by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, however, there are still hurdles ahead for May to overcome. The British leader now faces opposition from politicians in her home country, with Parliament expected to vote on the deal in two weeks on December 11.

Meanwhile, Italy's government is seen as upholding its leading 2019 budget goals for now, as it awaits cost analysis on spending measures, according to Reuters. This comes after the news agency reported that the deficit target could be lowered, citing two government sources.