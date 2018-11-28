Asia Markets

Asia markets trade cautiously ahead of crucial Trump-Xi meeting

  • Stocks in Asia traded cautiously Wednesday morning as investors wait for an important meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week.
  • National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that the White House was having "a lot of communication with the Chinese government at all levels" ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.
  • Meanwhile, Trump said he's "not even a little bit happy" with his appointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve during an interview with The Washington Post.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.79 percent higher in early trade while the Topix index rose 0.35 percent, with shares of Fast Retailing advancing more than 1.9 percent. South Korea's Kospi was largely flat.

In Australia, the ASX 200 erased most of its early losses to trade fractionally lower, with the energy sector up 0.33 percent while the heavily-weighted financial subindex was down 0.11 percent.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks traded mixed. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was down 0.15 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 0.17 percent, Westpac was near flat and National Australia Bank declined 0.12 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched closely by investors as a result of the ongoing trade dispute between Beijing and Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

US-China trade hopes

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 108.49 points to close at 24,748.73 while the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to 2,682.20. The Nasdaq Composite closed just above the flatline at 7,082.70.

The indexes rose after National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the White House was having "a lot of communication with the Chinese government at all levels" ahead of the critical meeting between Trump and Xi at the G-20 summit in Argentina.

The two leaders are expected to talk trade after Washington and Beijing applied additional tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of each other's imports. Those moves prompted concerns about slowing global economic growth. Trump and Xi are set to have dinner on Saturday.

Kudlow later told reporters Trump thinks there is a "good possibility" the two countries can reach and agreement. His comments came after the president told The Wall Street Journal that it was "highly unlikely" that the U.S. would delay from increasing tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent.

Fed in Trump's crosshairs

Meanwhile, the U.S. president said he's "not even a little bit happy" with his appointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve.

During an interview with the Washington Post released on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks the U.S. central bank is "way off-base with what they're doing."

The Post said he blamed the Fed for the recent stock market sell-off and General Motors' plans to close plants and cut more than 14,000 jobs. The president argued that the Fed is hurting the U.S. economy by raising interest rates.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.369 after rallying from the 97 handle earlier.

"So the market seems to be jumping at shadows at the moment and against this backdrop of uncertainty the USD remains the prefer(ed) option for weathering the storm," Rodrigo Catril, a senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, was at 113.83 after weakening from levels around 113.4 in the previous session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7232 after a choppy session yesterday which saw it touch lows close to the $0.72 handle.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Christine Wang contributed to this report.

