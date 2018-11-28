Asia markets trade cautiously ahead of crucial Trump-Xi meeting

Asia markets were mostly cautious Wednesday morning as investors wait for an important meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.79 percent higher in early trade while the Topix index rose 0.35 percent, with shares of Fast Retailing advancing more than 1.9 percent. South Korea's Kospi was largely flat.

In Australia, the ASX 200 erased most of its early losses to trade fractionally lower, with the energy sector up 0.33 percent while the heavily-weighted financial subindex was down 0.11 percent.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks traded mixed. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was down 0.15 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 0.17 percent, Westpac was near flat and National Australia Bank declined 0.12 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched closely by investors as a result of the ongoing trade dispute between Beijing and Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.