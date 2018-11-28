European markets seen opening higher, as trade concerns simmer

As the latest G-20 summit draws closer, investors keep their focus on U.S.-China relations as the topic of trade resurfaces. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that it was "highly unlikely" that the States would delay from increasing tariff levels to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which put some markets under pressure.

On Tuesday however, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow appeared to ease fears, saying that the U.S. administration had resumed discussions with China's government "at all levels," before leaders convene this Friday and Saturday. The two leaders are expected to have dinner together during the summit.

Sticking with the States, investors around the globe will be awaiting the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who's slated to speak on Wednesday about the central bank's framework surrounding financial stability, at the Economic Club of New York.

Closer to home, concerns surrounding Brexit continue to rumble on. After leaders from the EU endorsed the Brexit withdrawal deal laid out by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May this past weekend, investors are now turning their attention to politics within the U.K., as the British leader deals with opposition from politicians over the agreement. Parliament is set to vote on the current deal on December 11.

Elsewhere, Italy's economy will continue to be in focus. On Tuesday, deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini stated that he would like to prevent any EU disciplinary action concerning the country's budget for next year, Reuters reported.