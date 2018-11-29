Europe seen opening higher after Fed chair signals rates are nearing neutral

Markets

  • On Wednesday, Jerome Powell said that he deems the Fed's benchmark interest rate to be close to a neutral level; which marks a step away from comments made in recent months.

European stocks are expected to open Thursday in the black, boosted by a positive performance seen in markets overseas.

The FTSE 100 is seen 30 points up at 7,033, the CAC 40 is set to open on a relatively upbeat note, up 27 points at 5,011, while the DAX is poised to start 57 points higher at 11,357, according to IG.

A highly-anticipated speech from the chair of the Federal Reserve gave markets something to be hopeful about on Thursday. Speaking in New York on Wednesday, Jerome Powell said that he deems the Fed's benchmark interest rate to be close to a neutral level; which marks a step away from comments made in recent months.

Back in October, Powell stated that the U.S. was a "long way" from hitting neutral, when it came to interest rates — which indicated to markets at the time that more rate hikes were on the horizon.

Following Powell's comments on Wednesday, Wall Street saw stocks leap with the Dow seeing its biggest rally in eight months, closing up over 600 points up. The move on Wall Street boosted markets in Asia, which traded higher Thursday and provided an upbeat sentiment for Europe to look forward to.

Sticking with central banking news, the Bank of England claimed that a "disorderly" departure from the European Union, would put the U.K. economy under severe pressure and could be more painful for the U.K. than the global financial crisis was.

Powell says monetary policy not ideal to address financial stability   

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting the start of a G-20 summit which takes place in Argentina this Friday and Saturday. Trade relations between the U.S. and China will be a key topic up for discussion, especially since both nations' leaders will be attending the event.

In corporate news, Thomas Cook, Britvic, Daily Mail & General Trust and Lonmin are expected to publish company updates.

CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report

