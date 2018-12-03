Morning Brief

Stocks and oil surge | Trump and Xi reach deal | Remembering George HW Bush

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were soaring higher this morning after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs. Strong gains at Monday's open would add to the S&P 500's best week in seven years.(CNBC)

* Stocks in Asia soar, led by Shanghai's over 2.5% advance after Trump-Xi deal (CNBC)
* European stocks rally, with Germany leading the way on the trade truce (CNBC)

Oil prices surged 5 percent today after the United States and China agreed to the 90-day truce in a trade dispute. The agreement came ahead of this week's OPEC meeting, which is expected to cut supply. (Reuters)

* Qatar to quit OPEC after more than 57 years, denies decision related to Saudi-led boycott (CNBC)

Microsoft's (MSFT) market value at Friday's close was higher than Apple's (AAPL), making it the world's most valuable company for the first time since 2002. Microsoft had passed Apple in value intraday several times last week. Both stocks, which are Dow components, were higher in premarket trading. (CNBC)

It's a busy day for Federal Reserve speakers, with Fed Governor Randal Quarles, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan all making public appearances. (CNBC)

The Institute for Supply Management issues its manufacturing index for November at 10. a.m. ET. At the same time, the government's October construction spending report is expected. The nation's automakers release their November sales figures throughout the morning. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump put their trade war on pause, striking an agreement to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on each other's goods after Jan. 1, as talks continue between both countries. (CNBC)

Trump also said in a tweet that China had agreed to cut import tariffs on American-made cars, sending stocks of automakers surging.. The move, if realized, would bolster U.S. carmakers who were hit hard when China ramped up levies. (Reuters)

* The next date to watch in the US-China trade war is Dec. 18 (CNBC)
* Trump hails trade deal with China as one of the largest ever made (CNBC)

Qualcomm (QCOM) said its rejected deal to buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will remain dead, even after the White House suggested that China could reverse itself and approve the deal following talks at G-20 over the weekend. (Reuters)

The nation is remembering former President George Herbert Walker Bush, who was 94 and lived longer than any other U.S. president. Wednesday has been designated as a national day of mourning and U.S. markets will be closed. (CNBC)

Former FBI Director James Comey dropped a legal challenge to a Republican-led effort to compel his testimony before Congress, which is seeking more information about the bureau's investigations in the run up to the 2016 elections. (CNBC)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to the stage in Brooklyn over the weekend to promote her book, and dazzled the crowd with anecdotes about her life and marriage to the first African-American president. (CNBC)

As Democrats look to the 2020 presidential campaign, they will have to decide how much "Medicare for All" should dominate their health-care agenda. The issue runs the risk of dividing moderate and progressive Dems. (Axios)

Amazon (AMZN) is testing its cashierless checkout technology in bigger stores, according to the Wall Street Journal. The systems track what shoppers pick from shelves and charges them automatically when they leave the store.

CNBC has learned Marlboro maker Altria is in talks to take a significant minority stake in e-cigarette maker Juul. The fundraise would have valued Juul at more than $20 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Gilead Sciences (GILD) said nearly 40 percent of lymphoma patients being treated with its Yescarta drug were still responding to the therapy at least two years after treatment.

Tribune Media (TRCO) has agreed to be bought by rival TV station operator Nexstar Media (NXST) for about $4.1 billion, according to sources quoted by Reuters and by the Wall Street Journal. The sources say the deal could be announced as soon as today.

Deutsche Bank (DB) CEO Christian Sewing told a German newspaper that it is not at risk of a takeover, following a raid at its headquarters as authorities investigate money laundering allegations.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) agreed to sell its India health food and drinks unit to consumer products giant Unilever (UL, UN) for $3.73 billion.

Costco (COST) was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi, which said the warehouse retailer faces more tailwinds than headwinds in 2019, including increased labor costs.

Nike (NKE) was named Citi's "top pick" for 2019, with Citi saying the athletic footwear and apparel maker's global growth story remains intact and that the stock deserves a premium multiple.

AT&T (T) was added to the focus list at J.P. Morgan Securities, with the stock being upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral." The firm says negatives are already priced into the stock and it now has a better understanding of the organic growth story following meetings with management.

WATERCOOLER

Disney's (DIS) "Ralph Breaks the Internet" recharged for its second consecutive weekend, generating a healthy $25.8 million at the North American box office. Overseas, "Ralph" earned $33.7 million this weekend. (Variety)

