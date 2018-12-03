Stocks and oil surge | Trump and Xi reach deal | Remembering George HW Bush

U.S. stock futures were soaring higher this morning after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs. Strong gains at Monday's open would add to the S&P 500's best week in seven years.(CNBC)



* Stocks in Asia soar, led by Shanghai's over 2.5% advance after Trump-Xi deal (CNBC)

* European stocks rally, with Germany leading the way on the trade truce (CNBC)

Oil prices surged 5 percent today after the United States and China agreed to the 90-day truce in a trade dispute. The agreement came ahead of this week's OPEC meeting, which is expected to cut supply. (Reuters)



* Qatar to quit OPEC after more than 57 years, denies decision related to Saudi-led boycott (CNBC)

Microsoft's (MSFT) market value at Friday's close was higher than Apple's (AAPL), making it the world's most valuable company for the first time since 2002. Microsoft had passed Apple in value intraday several times last week. Both stocks, which are Dow components, were higher in premarket trading. (CNBC)

It's a busy day for Federal Reserve speakers, with Fed Governor Randal Quarles, New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan all making public appearances. (CNBC)

The Institute for Supply Management issues its manufacturing index for November at 10. a.m. ET. At the same time, the government's October construction spending report is expected. The nation's automakers release their November sales figures throughout the morning. (CNBC)