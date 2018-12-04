China is home to the world's biggest shopping holiday. Here's how Singles Day became No. 1

Making a billion dollars in sales in the first 90 seconds of a 24-hour shopping event sounds like a dream come true for many retailers — and Chinese tech giant Alibaba managed to do just that.

At this year's edition of Singles Day on November 11, the company made $30.8 billion worth of sales across the e-commerce giant's various platforms in 24 hours.

In Chinese currency terms, the gross merchandise value was a 27 percent jump from last year. While significant, that growth was smaller than the 39 percent year-on-year rise recorded in 2017.

U.S. e-commerce titan Amazon also saw its sales surge to historic highs this year, recording $7.9 billion of online sales on Cyber Monday, according to research firm Adobe Analytics. That marked a 19.3 percent increase from e-commerce sales a year ago.

In addition, the company pulled in a record $6.22 billion in online sales on Black Friday, an 23.6 percent increase from a year ago.

The success of the two tech titans in e-commerce seems antithetical to the wave of retailers filing for bankruptcy or closing down stores in the U.S., such as iconic American retailer Sears and household name Toys R Us.

In fact, retail store closures in the United States hit a record high in 2017. Research firm CB Insights listed at least 57 major retailers in the U.S. which have gone bankrupt since 2015, including brick-and-mortar retailers like Nine West and Mattress Firm, and even one online fashion retailer Nasty Gal.