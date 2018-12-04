US legislation aimed at reining in OPEC's power over oil markets is a 'big concern,' Barclays says

Russia has less appetite for oil supply cuts than Saudi Arabia: Expert 2 Hours Ago | 06:04

The risk of U.S. legal action against OPEC could prompt more members of the influential oil cartel to sever ties with the group, according to the head of energy markets research at Barclays.

Washington is reportedly considering legal claims against OPEC for allegedly manipulating the energy market.

If passed, the proposed No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act — more commonly referred to as NOPEC — could revoke the sovereign immunity that has long shielded members of the Middle East-dominated group from U.S. legal action.

"This is a big concern," Barclays' Michael Cohen told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"I think it's something that could very easily weigh on the messaging of this meeting that is going to happen on Thursday and Friday," he added.