She took out $20,000 in loans for her son's college. Then he went blind

Mary Desorcy borrowed $20,000 in 2008 from the government to help her son pay for college. Soon after, her son lost his vision and had to leave school. His education debt was cancelled, thanks to the "total and permanent disability" discharge available to federal student loan borrowers.

Her loans, however, are still outstanding.

Her son planned to repay the student loans she'd taken out for him, but he hasn't been able to work. Instead, Desorcy, who works as an office manager, has postponed her loan payments to take care of him. Today she owes $30,000, thanks to interest.

"My son had to drop out, not by his own choice," said Desorcy, 59. "I should get a little help."

A bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Peter Roskam, R-IL, and Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, would offer relief to parents like Desorcy. Under the proposed legislation, parents who took out federal student loans for children who became disabled would be released from their debt.

Legislators will have to vote on the bill by the end of the year or reintroduce it in the new Congress.

Currently, parents who borrowed for their children's education can only have their federal loans discharged if their child dies or if they become severely disabled themselves.