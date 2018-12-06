Tech

Software company Okta shares surge on better-than-expected quarterly results and optimistic guidance

  • Okta rose 14 percent Thursday after reporting better-than-expected results.
  • The identity management software company also increased its expected revenue for the full fiscal year 2019.
  • Okta said revenue jumped 58 percent in the quarter from a year earlier.
Todd McKinnon
Anjali Sundaram | CNBC
Todd McKinnon

Okta shares surged 14 percent on Thursday after the cloud software company reported a narrower loss than analysts' expected and raised its revenue guidance for the year.

The stock rose $8.57 to $69.22 as of mid-day, bringing its gains for the year to 170 percent. Since going public in April 2017, Okta has been one of the best performers among a growing number of cloud-based software providers that are almost all outperforming the broader market.

Okta's earnings report follows better-than-expected results last week from cloud companies Salesforce and Workday. Okta, which sells identity management software, also said it was cash flow positive for the first time.

Okta lost 4 cents per share in the quarter, excluding some items, compared to the 11-cent average analyst estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue climbed 58 percent to $105.6 million, also topping estimates and the company's own guidance.

For the full year of fiscal 2019, Okta said it now expects revenue of $391 million to $392 million, an increase over its prior expectation for sales for $372 million to $375 million.

Okta CEO on helping 5,000 customers become 'the Amazon of their industry before Amazon'
