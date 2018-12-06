Treasury yields slide amid safe haven buying and worries of a curve inversion

U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday, with investors rattled by volatility in equity markets and anxiety around a potential yield curve inversion.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sank to around 2.892 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 3.157 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The latest point of contention for fixed-income investors circles around a phenomenon known as an inversion in the Treasury yield curve, which displays the yields on all U.S. paper maturities, ranging from 1-month bills to 30-year bonds. Yield curves typically slope upward, as an investor expects higher returns as they take on more risk the longer amount of time it takes for a bond to reach its maturity.

But recently the spread between the 2-year and 10-year yields has narrowed, while the spread between the 3-year and 5-year yields already inverted earlier this week. That's a point of nervousness for investors as yield inversions tend to precede a recession.

A recession wouldn't be immediate, but economists in the past have warned that recessions have followed inversions a few months to two years later several times over many decades. Although, the yield on the two-year Treasury note fell significantly on Thursday, to 2.758 percent, a move that could alleviate some of those concerns.