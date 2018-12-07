It's a hard conversation she has with many of her clients.

People commonly overlook the fact that Social Security is a good income replacement for those who make less than $60,000. To that end, Delaney recommends claiming Social Security as late as possible. "People take it at 62 because they think they're going to die early," she said.



Delaney helps people find ways to bridge the gap between the end of a paying career and the start of Social Security benefits, such as dipping into a 401(k) or accumulated savings.

Relocating to a cheaper area to save on monthly expenses, such as property taxes, is another way to cut spending. "The fixed costs of living in New York are triple what you might pay in Delaware or South Carolina," she said.

Three strategies for late retirement savers Spend less Sharon Cutler and her husband cut back substantially on dinners out and extravagant spending. "I find that money is not the solution to happiness," Cutler said. Make more Be flexible. If you can't earn more, perhaps you can take on a small side hustle, such as occasional dog-walking. Peg McNichol, a morning news anchor in Holland, Michigan, rents out a room in her apartment to help with monthly expenses. Invest more Depending on your personality, you can invest aggressively. But if you're not a risk taker and won't be able to ride out five years of bad markets, don't do it, says Barbara Delaney, a retirement planning consultant with Stone Street Advisors. "Do some soul searching," Delaney said.

A Roth IRA can be a boon for reducing someone's taxable income. "If we can have an older person start a Roth and take distributions to bridge the gap, it comes out tax-free," Delaney said. If someone can get to zero taxable income, they will then save on Medicare premiums because it is means-tested.

"Health care is costing us a lot," she said, especially in retirement and especially if someone has a chronic illness.

