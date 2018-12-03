"Understand your passions and interests," said Nicaila Matthews Okome, whose podcast Side Hustle Pro profiles black women entrepreneurs who successfully scaled from side hustle to profitable business.

Explore what you naturally gravitate to. It might be creating a platform and blog to incorporate advertising and brand sponsors. It might be selling clothes or other items.

Next, ask yourself why you're side hustling. Is it extra income? Do you want to build a business?

When it comes to time management, Okome is big on finding the schedule that works for you and sticking to it. "When you see articles on productivity, you often see people who wake up at 4 a.m.," she said. "That's not my jam."

Instead, analyze your own day and find the time you feel most energetic and alert. "Schedule your side hustle around that time," Okome said.

Set your schedule and spend an hour a day building out your goals," Okome said.

