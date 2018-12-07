President Donald Trump unleashed his rage on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation Friday morning as the special counsel prepared to release new information about close associates of the president who have pleaded guilty to federal crimes.
In a series of tweets, Trump aired the many grievances he has repeatedly lodged against the probe. The president tried to paint Mueller and his team as conflicted. He spewed venom at some of his favorite targets, including former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The tweets come as the investigation has dragged on longer, and has come far closer to the White House, than the president would like. They show a president concerned about the probe's revelations and determined to discredit its findings.
Mueller is expected to file new disclosures Friday about former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and the president's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who have entered guilty pleas in the investigation. The special counsel is set to recommend a sentence for Cohen, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The special counsel is also expected to detail why he accused Manafort of breaking his plea deal, related to charges of tax fraud and money laundering, by lying to investigators.