Amazon is planning its first physical store in the U.K., likely to be in London's West End shopping district, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The newspaper cited anonymous industry sources who said the company is looking for sites between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet in size for the Amazon Go store.

The Telegraph's report said Amazon's U.S. team was behind the move, which may see the company open a store at Oxford Circus, the junction between London's Oxford Street and Regent Street.