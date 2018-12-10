Italy is no longer Europe's problem child as France's protest crisis grows

Italy was firmly in the spotlight — and on Europe's naughty step — until recent weeks for its budget-busting spending plans but civil unrest in France is now dominating Europe's attention.

Riots, looting and vandalism plagued Paris and other cities at the weekend as France witnessed its fourth consecutive weekend of anti-government demonstrations that have made President Macron's government look vulnerable.

The unrest, coupled with political uncertainty in Europe – seen in Germany as Angela Merkel winds down her leadership and wider Europe ahead of European parliamentary elections in May 2019 – mean that Italy's controversial 2019 budget should no longer be the main focus of attention in the region.

"Italy's risks to the market, and even Europe, seems quite limited in the sense that you have a lot of safeguards in place and we've already seen a lot of risk-off in Italy," Christian Mueller-Glissmann, Managing Director, Portfolio Strategy at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC on Monday.

"Next year, the focus might shift to broader Europe for other reasons," he told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe. "We have European Parliament elections, we have relative instability in Germany, and France these days, and I think that this could start to be a bigger story than Italy," he said.