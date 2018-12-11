Now that the Brexit vote is delayed, what could happen next?

Now that the U.K.'s vote on Brexit deal has been delayed, the unwieldy Brexit process is looking as unpredictable and chaotic as ever with British Prime Minister Theresa May having to go back to Europe for changes to the withdrawal agreement. Whether those will be granted, and whether the U.K.'s parliament will agree to any new changes, is uncertain.

On Monday, May announced that she was delaying a key Brexit vote in the U.K.'s parliament on Tuesday, prompting sterling to fall to a 20-month low and uproar among Britain's political establishment.

The delay of the parliamentary vote (a so-called "meaningful vote" that would allow MPs to either voice their support, or not, of the withdrawal agreement) came after a tide of opposition to the deal that she had struck with Brussels. Against this backdrop, May is going back to Europe to try to get the withdrawal agreement amended.

Whether her European counterparts will budge is being closely watched. Whatever happens this week — and at a future parliamentary vote on any amended withdrawal agreement — could make or break Brexit, and the prime minister.