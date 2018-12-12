We're not all accountants. We don't all hire one each year at tax time, either.

But with the IRS updating tax brackets for 2019, along with other changes that are part and parcel of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, it's important for all taxpayers to get handle on America's new tax reality.

This year marks the first under the new law, passed in 2017 as an overhaul of the tax code. The legislation resulted in lower individual income tax rates, a doubled standard deduction and the elimination of personal exemptions.

For the new year, the IRS has bumped up the individual income tax brackets, adjusting them for inflation.

See below for your new bracket: