Personal Finance

Confused about tax return changes? Here's how to find your new bracket

  • The IRS has tweaked income tax brackets for the new year, adjusting them for inflation.
  • Next year’s standard deduction will be $12,200 for singles and $24,400 for married couples who file jointly. Personal exemptions will remain at zero.
  • There will be no penalty for failure to maintain minimum essential health coverage in 2019. This year, the penalty was $695.
The IRS updated its individual income tax brackets for 2019.
Aitor Diago | Moment | Getty Images
The IRS updated its individual income tax brackets for 2019.

We're not all accountants. We don't all hire one each year at tax time, either.

But with the IRS updating tax brackets for 2019, along with other changes that are part and parcel of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, it's important for all taxpayers to get handle on America's new tax reality.

This year marks the first under the new law, passed in 2017 as an overhaul of the tax code. The legislation resulted in lower individual income tax rates, a doubled standard deduction and the elimination of personal exemptions.

For the new year, the IRS has bumped up the individual income tax brackets, adjusting them for inflation.

See below for your new bracket:

2019 Individual Income Tax Rates
Single-Taxable Income
Married Filing Jointly - Taxable Income
Head of Household - Taxable Income
10 percent 0 to $9,700 0 to $19,400 0 to $13,850
12 percent $9,701 to $39,475 $19,401 to $78,950 $13,851 to $52,850
22 percent $39,476 to $84,200 $78,951 to $168,400 $52,851 to $84,200
24 percent $84,201 to $160,725 $168,401 to $321,450 $84,201 to $160,700
32 percent $160,726 to $204,100 $321,451 to $408,200 $160,701 to $204,100
35 percent $204,101 to $510,300 $408,201 to $612,350 $204,101 to $510,300
37 percent $510,301 and up $612,351 and up $510,301 and up

The standard deduction has also increased for 2019, rising to $12,200 for single filers (up from $12,000 in 2018). Married joint filers will be eligible for a $24,400 standard deduction, an increase from $24,000 in 2018.

Meanwhile, heads of household — that is, filers who are single parents — are getting a $350 boost to their standard deduction. It will be $18,350 in 2019.

Personal exemptions, which were eliminated from 2018 through 2025 as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, will remain at zero.

Retirement contributions

If you're putting money away in a retirement plan, you can save a little bit more in 2019.

The IRS boosted the employee contribution limit for 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans to $19,000, reflecting an increase from $18,500. Savers age 50 and older can put away an additional $6,000.

If you have an IRA, you can put away $6,000 in annual contributions in 2019. That's up from $5,500. Catch-up contributions for savers age 50 and older remain at $1,000.

Insurance penalties

The Internal Revenue Services offices in Washington, D.C.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The Internal Revenue Services offices in Washington, D.C.

Filers should take note that in 2019, the IRS will do away with the individual mandate — the fine that people pay for failing to maintain qualifying health insurance coverage.

On a per-person basis, this penalty added up to $695 per adult and $347 per child under age 18.

Be aware that if you went without coverage in 2018, you'll likely be subject to the fine when you file your taxes in April 2019.

There are a series of information forms you'll need to complete your 2018 return and report your coverage status to the IRS: They are Form 1095-A (for coverage purchased in the marketplace), Form 1095-B (sent from insurers to covered individuals) and Form 1095-C (for health insurance offered at work).

Taxes and estates

139th Preakness Stakes
Molly Riley | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act also nearly doubled the amount that decedents could bequeath in death — or gift over their lifetime — and shield from federal estate and gift taxes, which kick in at 40 percent.

Before the tax overhaul, this so-called gift and estate tax exemption was $5.49 million per person.

For 2019, the lifetime gift and estate tax exemption will be $11.4 million per individual, up from $11.18 million in 2018.

Finally, the annual gift exclusion — the amount that you can give to any other individual without having it count against your lifetime exemption — will remain at $15,000 per recipient for 2019.

More from Personal Finance
Why recent market turmoil might be a good thing for your tax bill
Here's what you can expect to pay for Medicare next year
Enjoy a comfortable retirement in these five overseas cities

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Here's what the new tax law means for your retirement

Here's what the new tax law means for your retirement
Here's what the new tax law means for your retirement   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...