Japan opens the door to more foreigners. That may not solve its labor woes

Japan's government formally passed legislation over the weekend to allow more foreign workers in a move aimed at alleviating severe labor shortages that are a major drag on the Japanese economy.

That may not be enough to mitigate the nation's dwindling workforce.

From April next year, the world's third-largest economy will allow unskilled foreigners to work in 14 sectors such as construction and elderly care for up to five years. Skilled foreigners, meanwhile, will be able to migrate with their families and remain in Japan indefinitely. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet first approved the laws last month.

Currently, unskilled workers are only accepted under an intern training program. Foreigners with specialized knowledge who don't apply for permanent residency can only live in the country for a limited time without family members.