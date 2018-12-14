Riots, Brexit and Budgets: Europe's got a lot to deal with right now

No mention of the U.K., or European Union, seems possible these days without mentioning the dreaded B-word. And never more so than this week as Brexit, and Britain's political landscape took another unexpected turn.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May cancelled a key parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal she struck with the EU that was due for Tuesday. That set in motion a wild (as wild as Westminster can get) chain of events culminating in May surviving a vote of confidence called by a significant number of members of parliament (MPs) within her own Conservative Party.

She survived the vote but Brexit is still as unpredictable as ever. May has to convince many within her party, and the opposition, to back her controversial Brexit deal and a parliamentary vote has to be held before January 21 2019. Brandon Lewis, the Conservative Party chairman, told to CNBC on Thursday that this would not be a difficult task for the prime minister.

"Nobody has ever said that this isn't going to be difficult. The reality is that this is a very difficult and complicated issue," he said.