America's neglected growth factor: Net exports to China, Europe and Japan

The U.S. monetary and fiscal policies are spent forces. They can no longer be used as active growth drivers in discretionary demand management actions.
The Federal Reserve has done all it could to rescue the economy and the financial system in the aftermath of its unforgivable policy mistakes that led to the Great Recession. Conscious of the fact that the deep wounds are still healing, the Fed is now trying to prudently unwind its long-held crisis credit stance.
In the first 11 months of this year, the Fed has withdrawn $374.6 billion of its high-powered money at a modest monthly rate of $34.1 billion. But that still left at the end of November a huge monetary base (M0) of $3.5 trillion — a nearly five-fold increase from pre-crisis levels in 2007.
The interbank market is also bubbling with $1.6 trillion worth of excess reserves, the money banks can readily loan out to creditworthy private sector customers — in addition to mopping up some of Uncle Sam's extravagant IOU offerings.