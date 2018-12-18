Asian stocks decline ahead of Xi's speech on China reforms

Stocks in Asia were lower in on Tuesday morning following an overnight sell-off on Wall Street. Investors are keeping a close watch on a major speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping as China prepared on Tuesday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its economic reforms and opening up.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.55 percent in early trade while the Topix index declined by 1.56 percent to trade below 1,572.33 — its lowest levels since June 2017, according to Reuters. Shares of industry heavyweight Fast Retailing fell around 2.1 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi slipped around 0.22 percent as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix declined by more than 1.45 percent.

The ASX 200 in Australia also fell in morning trade and was lower by 1.26 percent, with almost all sectors seeing losses.

Shares of major miners in Australia fell in morning trade. Rio Tinto slipped 0.58 percent, Fortescue Metals Group shed 2 percent while BHP Billiton saw fractional gains.