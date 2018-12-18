Donations generally pick up as the holidays approach; this year could be an exception.

Because of the recent tax changes, most taxpayers won't be able to claim a deduction for their charitable contributions — and if they can get a break, most won't get as much of a tax savings on the dollars that they donate.

For starters, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered individual income tax rates and that reduces the value of all tax deductions, including your charitable contributions.

Further, even though the deduction for donations was unchanged, you still need to itemize to claim it, and that's a much higher bar with the nearly doubled standard deduction.