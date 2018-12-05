6 last-minute tips that will trim your 2018 tax bill

If you're hoping to trim your tax bill and ramp up your savings for 2018, you have about three weeks to call your accountant and get your act together.

It has been a busy year for taxpayers and accountants, as the end of 2018 signals the first year under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

In all, the tax overhaul roughly doubled the standard deduction to $12,000 for single filers ($24,000 for married-filing-jointly), eliminated personal exemptions and limited itemized deductions.

Despite the changes to the tax law, there are still opportunities to shore up your 2018 finances. Here's what to consider.