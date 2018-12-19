Strange business expenses include a llama rental and buying a human skull

Your employer will probably clear the cost of your client lunch appointment, but how about a designer watch?

Apparently, at least one employer did bless the cost of just such a luxury timepiece ($8,000) — the purpose of the purchase was "customer appreciation," according to data from Certify, a travel and expense reporting app. The company surveyed about 2,000 individuals between 2013 and 2018.

"What we tend to focus on is the uniqueness of the expense and whether the company would approve it or not from their policy," said Bob Neveu, CEO of Certify.

The company released a list of its strangest business expenses, both approved — in which case, the employee receives a reimbursement that isn't counted as income — and denied over the last five years.

See below for a breakdown of the weirdest work-related costs, according to Certify.