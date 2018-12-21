Trump promises a 'very long' government shutdown as the Senate is set to reject border wall money

Congress appeared to have no solution for a government shutdown stalemate Friday, as President Donald Trump warned of a "very long" closure if lawmakers do not approve money for his proposed border wall.

Parts of the government will close if Congress cannot pass spending bills for seven agencies by midnight Friday. As of the morning, lawmakers appeared far from breaking an impasse over whether to fund the barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Republicans passed a bill Thursday night to keep the government running through Feb. 8 and put more than $5 billion toward the president's wall. The Senate is expected to vote on, and reject, the legislation after it convenes at noon on Friday.

The GOP-controlled chamber already passed a temporary funding measure without wall money. Democrats, whose votes are needed to reach the necessary 60 in the Senate, have repeatedly said they will not approve funds for the barrier. Republicans hold a 51-49 majority.

The deadlock leaves Washington speeding toward its third shutdown this year with only hours to prevent it and no clear resolution in sight. A lapse in funding would likely last through Christmas and into the new year, past when Democrats take control of the House on Jan. 3. It would send the unified Republican government out in a swirl of chaos that marked Trump's first two years in the White House.