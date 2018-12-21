US stocks set to rebound from steep weekly drop, Dow futures imply 145 point gain at open

U.S. stock index futures pointed to gains on Friday, but steep losses since the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates on Wednesday kept the major equity indexes on track for one of their worst weeks of the year.

At around 9:10 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures implied an uptick of around 145 points at the open. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to opening gains. However, stocks are on track for steep losses for the trading week and the month of December.

Here's a review of the financial wreckage:

The Dow and Nasdaq on Thursday posted their lowest closes since October 2017, while the S&P 500 finished at its lowest level since September 2017. The Nasdaq briefly entered a bear market before recovering.

The Dow and S&P 500 have each lost more than 5 percent this week; the Dow has shed more than 1,200 points since Monday.

The Dow and S&P 500, which are both in corrections, are on track for their worst December performance since the Great Depression in 1931, down more than 10 percent each this month.

The Dow is on track for its worst month since February 2009.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 are now in the red for 2018 by about 7.5 percent.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464.06 points to close at 22,859.6, bringing its two-day declines — which encompassed the market's reaction to the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates — to more than 800 points. The S&P 500 shed 1.58 percent to end Thursday at 2,467.41 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6 percent and closed at 6,528.41. The Cboe Volatility Index — one of Wall Street's best gauges of marketplace fear — rose above 30 on Thursday, its highest level since February.

CNBC's Steve Liesman will interview Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams at 10 a.m. ET.