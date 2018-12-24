No holiday cheer as Asian stocks trade cautiously after last week's Wall Street retreat

In market action stateside, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped in early trade on Sunday evening. S&P 500 futures also declined.

The moves came on the back of a tumultuous week which saw the Dow experiencing its worst week in more than a decade.

The Dow lost 1,655 points, or 6.8 percent, last week for its worst week since October 2008 during the financial crisis. The S&P 500 lost 7 percent for the week and is now down 17.8 percent from its record reached earlier in the year, putting it on the brink of a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite Index is now 22 percent below its record reached in August, a bear market.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for a fourth time this year and Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would continue to unwind its balance sheet at the current pace, two monetary tightening actions that traders say are driving the stock market declines.