No holiday cheer as Asian stocks trade cautiously after last week's Wall Street retreat

Asian stocks were cautious in Monday morning trade, following last week's market turmoil stateside.
South Korea's Kospi shed 0.56 percent in early trade, with industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics and chipmaker SK Hynix declining 0.52 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.
Australia's ASX 200, which closes at 11:10 a.m. HK/SIN today ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday, recovered from some of its earlier losses but continued to trade lower by 0.17 percent in the morning, with most sectors seeing declines.
The heavily weighted financial subindex declined 0.39 percent in morning trade, as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks fell. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slipped 0.39 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia shed 0.35 percent, Westpac dropped 1.22 percent and National Australia Bank declined by 0.13 percent.
The Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.