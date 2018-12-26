Trump advisor says Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's jobs are safe

President Donald Trump's economic advisor Kevin Hassett said Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's jobs are not under threat.

Hassett told an NBC News reporter at the White House that Powell's role as the leader of the U.S. central bank is completely safe.

That assurance followed Hassett's appearance on Fox Business News, where the head of Trump's Council of Economic Advisors said he is highly confident that the president is happy with Mnuchin.

Hassett has made multiple public appearances in recent days, assuaging growing concerns about Trump's reported displeasure with Mnuchin, who has served in the president's cabinet since February 2017, and Powell, who oversaw a hike in interest rates last week.

Before that quarter-point hike, Trump had complained in a tweet that it was "incredible" for the Fed to consider "yet another interest rate hike." Presidents traditionally do not comment publicly on actions taken by the Fed, which is considered independent from the White House.

Multiple outlets reported Saturday that Trump had vented his frustrations about Powell and had privately expressed a desire to fire him.

Mnuchin attempted to brush those reports aside in a pair of tweets quoting Trump as saying he "never suggested" firing Powell. Still, the news appeared to accelerate equities' decline Monday, marking the stock market's worst Chrismas Eve performance on record.

