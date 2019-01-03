Australian shares gain as US futures point to further turmoil stateside

In overnight market action stateside, stocks capped a wild session with fractional gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 18.78 points higher at 23,346.24 and the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to close at 2,510.03. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.46 percent to 6,665.94.

Earlier during the session, the Dow had plunged almost 400 points while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shed more than 1 percent.

Futures pointed to further volatility for the U.S. markets at Thursday's open, after Apple warned that its first quarter sales would come in lower than previously expected.

Apple blamed a variety of factors for the lowered guidance, including a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue. Apple said the lower-than-anticipated revenue happened "primarily in Greater China," but also said that upgrades to new iPhone models in other countries were "not as strong as we thought they would be."

The Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the tech heavy Nasdaq-100 Index, lost more than 2 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. Apple shares cratered by 7 percent. The S&P 500 ETF Trust, tracking the broader market, lost more than 1 percent in extended trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 338 points shortly after the open of trading Wednesday evening. S&P 500 futures lost 1.3 percent.