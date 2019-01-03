Asia Markets

Australian shares gain as US futures point to further turmoil stateside

  • Shares in Australia gained in early trade.
  • Futures pointed to further volatility for the U.S. markets at Thursday's open, after Apple warned that its first quarter sales would come in lower than previously expected.
  • Apple blamed a variety of factors for the lowered guidance, including a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue.

Stocks in Australia gained on Thursday morning even as U.S. futures pointed to another volatile session for Wall Street after Apple lowered its first quarter guidance and warned of weaker sales in China.

The ASX 200 rose more than 1.45 percent in early trade, with all the sectors seeing gains. The energy subindex rose more than 2 percent as shares of oil-related companies saw gains on the back of Wednesday's strong rally in oil prices. Santos jumped 2.8 percent, Oil Search rose 1.8 percent and Woodside Petroleum advanced 2.3 percent.

Japan's stock markets are closed for a holiday on Thursday.

Wall Street turbulence

In overnight market action stateside, stocks capped a wild session with fractional gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 18.78 points higher at 23,346.24 and the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to close at 2,510.03. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.46 percent to 6,665.94.

Earlier during the session, the Dow had plunged almost 400 points while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 shed more than 1 percent.

Futures pointed to further volatility for the U.S. markets at Thursday's open, after Apple warned that its first quarter sales would come in lower than previously expected.

Apple blamed a variety of factors for the lowered guidance, including a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue. Apple said the lower-than-anticipated revenue happened "primarily in Greater China," but also said that upgrades to new iPhone models in other countries were "not as strong as we thought they would be."

The Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the tech heavy Nasdaq-100 Index, lost more than 2 percent in after hours trading on Wednesday. Apple shares cratered by 7 percent. The S&P 500 ETF Trust, tracking the broader market, lost more than 1 percent in extended trading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 338 points shortly after the open of trading Wednesday evening. S&P 500 futures lost 1.3 percent.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.661 after touching an earlier low of 95.820.

The Japanese yen saw a giant move higher versus the U.S. dollar (about 2 percent) as investors sought safety in the Japanese currency. The yen traded at 106.96 after seeing an earlier high of 104.96.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was at $0.686, having crossed the $0.70 level overnight — a phenomenon not seen since Feb. 2016.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Steve Kovach contributed to this report.

