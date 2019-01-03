From Wynn Resorts to Lululemon, 2018 was the year of #MeToo mea culpa

The biggest challenge for some companies last year arose when a founder was one of the accused.

Shares of luxury hotel operator Wynn Resorts fell more than 10 percent when the Wall Street Journal published a story in January detailing allegations of decades of sexual misconduct by gambling mogul, Steve Wynn. Wynn announced his resignation as CEO and chairman in February, which the company's non-executive board director said it accepted with "a collective heavy heart."

The company paid Wynn no severance and he eventually sold his remaining stake in "privately negotiated transactions." A spokesperson for the company told CNBC the company has also taken a number of steps since Wynn's departure, including creating new department of culture and community and launching enhanced workplace compliance and anti-sexual harassment training.

But Wynn's stock is down more than 42 percent since the news broke, as the hotel operator has grappled with slowing sales, particularly in Macau.

Papa John's, meantime, has yet to extricate itself from its founder, John Schnatter, who holds a roughly 30 percent stake in the company.

Racially charged comments made by Schnatter leaked to the public in July, sending shares of the pizza chain down nearly 6 percent. Soon after, a Forbes article emerged accusing the company of having a "frat-like culture" led by Schnatter that disparaged women.

Schnatter resigned as chairman a day after his comments leaked. A week later, the company decided to remove its marketing images of him, including his face on Papa John's pizza boxes. It later ran a campaign on Facebook and Twitter in which it addressed the comments head on.

"You expected better from Papa John's," says the video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. "So did we."

The marketing campaign, though, has yet to fully stem the losses. Its shares are down roughly 20 percent since news broke in July. The company also launched a sale process last year, one that has been made more complicated by Schnatter's stake.