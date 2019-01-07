Stocks mixed | US and China talk trade | Apple trolls rivals

President Donald Trump's evolving definition of a border wall animated negotiations to end a partial government shutdown. But House Democrats moved to pass individual bills to reopen targeted departments that handle critical functions like tax refunds and food stamps. (NY Times)
Federal workers braced for missing their first paychecks as shutdown negotiations showed little sign of progress. About 420,000 employees, deemed essential, are working without pay, while 380,000 have been placed on unpaid leave, or furlough. (WSJ)
China's foreign ministry said today that both Beijing and Washington are expressing a will to work together on trade. Those comments come as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish leads a working team in China in talks set to conclude tomorrow. (CNBC)
* This timeline shows how the US-China trade war led to the latest round of talks in Beijing (CNBC)
* US and North Korean officials reportedly met in Hanoi to discuss second Trump-Kim summit (Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong celebrated today the ground breaking of the electric automaker's first non-U.S. factory. Tesla said the factory in Shanghai "will allow the company to localize production of Model 3 and future models sold in China." (CNBC)
Huawei unveiled today a next-generation chipset for servers. Huawei is keen to show it's pushing ahead with business despite major political headwinds, including the arrest of its CFO in Canada and continued privacy accusations from the U.S. and other nations. (CNBC)
Apple posted a huge advertisement on the side of a hotel that overlooks the Las Vegas Convention Center, where rivals Google and Amazon are set to have a huge presence at this year's CES. The ad reads, "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone." (CNBC)
Apple announced a partnership with Samsung, one of its fiercest rivals. Soon, customers who own select Samsung smart TVs will be able to access iTunes movie and TV content. AirPlay 2 support will let iPhone and iPad owners send content from their screens to the TVs, too. (CNBC)
* Wall Street bankers don't think Apple will buy anything big, but here's what they'd recommend (CNBC)
Amazon is set for a bull run in 2019 as shares could surge more than 20 percent, according to a new report from Pivotal Research Group. Analyst Brian Wieser initiated coverage of Amazon with a $1,920 price target for the end of the year, roughly 21 above the stock's current level. (CNBC)
* Salesforce's Marc Benioff unplugged for 2 weeks, and had a revelation that could change his industry (CNBC)