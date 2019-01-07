Stocks mixed | US and China talk trade | Apple trolls rivals

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with market focus largely attuned to trade talks between Chinese officials and their American counterparts. Friday's surge propelled the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq to their first two-week streak in nearly two months. (CNBC)



* Dow jumps more than 700 points, propelled by Fed chief's comments and a blowout jobs report (CNBC)



However, ahead of Monday's trading session on Wall Street, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were still firmly in correction territory. The S&P 500, on Christmas Eve, hit a bear market, dropping 20 percent from its 52-week high. (CNBC)

Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund founded by Ray Dalio, posted returns for 2018 that not only outperformed benchmark indexes for various asset classes, but also many of its peers. The firm's flagship Pure Alpha fund finished the year reportedly returning 14.6 percent net of fees. (CNBC)

Shares of Loxo Oncology (LOXO) were surging about 65 percent after Eli Lilly (LLY) said it would by the biotech for about $8 billion in cash. Lilly is buying into a portfolio of targeted medicines to treat cancer driven by genetic mutations. (Reuters)