Hello, San Antonio! Seniors residing in this Texas city have the have the largest non-mortgage debt balances.

Those were the findings from a study by LendingTree. The site, an online loan marketplace, analyzed the data of more than 75,000 of its users.

Excluding mortgages, residents of San Antonio between 65 and 70 years of age carried a median debt balance of $29,993, LendingTree found.

It must be a Texas thing: Austin followed in second place, with older residents had a median debt balance of $26,424.

Houston rounded out the top three: Residents in the 65 to 70 age cohort had a median debt balance of $26,219.