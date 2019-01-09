Michael Thallheimer was looking forward to hosting Christmas Day at his new three-bedroom house in Rio Dell, California.

Then the government shutdown hit on Dec. 21, putting his USDA loan on hold. The government's mortgage program for low- and middle-income Americans in rural areas is currently not issuing any new funds in the meantime.

Thallheimer doesn't know how much longer his landlord will let him stay at his current rental house, from which he was supposed to be long gone.

"I may have to be homeless for awhile," Thallheimer, 58, said.