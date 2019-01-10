Jeff Bezos fell prey to stolen text messages — here's how to keep yours private

High-profile executives, billionaires and media tycoons often employ the best technology, services and consultants to keep their private conversations private.

Jeff Bezos is all three of these, and even he apparently fell victim to stolen private text messages.

Bezos and his wife Mackenzie announced on Wednesday that they are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. A bit later, the National Enquirer published private text messages it claims Bezos sent to Lauren Sanchez, whom he's reportedly been in a relationship with.

Amazon has not commented on the story except to tell CNBC, "Jeff remains focused on and engaged in all aspects of Amazon."

Bezos didn't need to have his private messages exposed. For too long, secure texting has been regarded as something "shady" that should invite suspicion. But it's got plenty of uses: Sharing confidential business plans, responding to breaches and — indeed — expressing private affection for your loved ones.

With this in mind, I've compiled a list of suggestions so that you can keep private messages more secure.