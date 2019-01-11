A crunch Brexit vote is coming that could trigger even more political chaos

British lawmakers are set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's much-maligned Brexit deal on Tuesday, with less than three months to go before the U.K. is set to leave the European Union.

Remarkably, May's template to exit the bloc faces virtually certain defeat.

That leaves the prospect of a complete collapse of government, a disorderly exit from the bloc or even the entire Brexit process being scrapped altogether over the coming weeks.

CNBC takes a look at what to expect ahead of the all-important vote.