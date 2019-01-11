Cramer Remix: The bull is fighting back thanks to the data center 59 Mins Ago | 01:08

Part of the reason stocks have returned to normalcy after the market's end-of-2018 carnage is a revival of the data center, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

After spending a week in San Francisco interviewing executives in the technology and health-care industries, Cramer, host of "Mad Money," left the so-called Golden City with some key takeaways.

First, the tech stocks have emerged from a "true bear market" thanks to the importance of data, and the action is affecting more than just the tech sector, he argued.

"Right now, I think the bear market is fading and the bull market's beginning again because of a huge resurgence in the data center, although, in reality, that business never really went away — it just got written off for all the wrong reasons," Cramer said.

"If you listened to our interview with Bob Swan, the interim CEO of Intel, or with Keith Block, the co-CEO of Salesforce, you know that the worldwide process of digitization continues unimpeded," he said.