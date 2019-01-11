Cramer's game plan: Entering earnings season with more risk 'than I'd like'

Even though the stock market has recovered from its late 2018 lows, Wall Street might not be in the clear as it enters its next earnings season, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Friday as stocks ended the week higher.

"Next week, we find out if this move's been warranted based on earnings, not merely hope," he said. "Fortunately, most stocks are still well off their highs, but they've rebounded enough that there's a lot more risk going into these earnings than I'd like."

Calling the past week "tumultuously positive," the "Mad Money" host said next week "will be the craziest reporting period ... you've seen in ages."

"Why? Despite Fed Chief Jay Powell's endless protestations that the economy's really robust, I bet we'll hear more about weakness than strength," he said.

With that in mind, Cramer turned to his game plan for the week ahead: