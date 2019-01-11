While the majority of middle-class Americans in their 40s and 50s are saving for retirement, getting rid of debt is a more pressing concern.

Among that group, 33 percent say their top savings priority for 2019 is paying off debt, according to a new report from AARP and the Ad Council. That ranked ahead of building up their retirement fund (21 percent) and an emergency fund (11 percent).

Even among just 50-somethings, paying off debt ranked slightly ahead of retirement savings, 31 percent vs. 29 percent.