Expect prolonged uncertainty as Brexit process drags on, says former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown

The U.K.'s former Prime Minister Gordon Brown told CNBC that he doesn't expect a closely-watched Brexit vote on Tuesday to go in the government's favor.

"I don't think she's going to win it," Brown told CNBC on Monday, a day before British lawmakers were due to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union.

May's "Withdrawal Agreement" faces deep opposition within the parliament and if her blueprint gets shot down, the consequences could be dire. Several potential scenarios could unfold: May's government could collapse; the U.K. could face a disorderly exit; a second referendum could happen; or the entire Brexit process may get scrapped altogether.

According to Brown, May could even try for another vote in the near future.

"If she loses the vote, then undoubtedly the opposition party will put down a vote of no-confidence in the government," the British politician told CNBC's Martin Soong at the UBS Wealth Insights conference in Singapore.

But a no-confidence vote doesn't necessarily mean a general election, so May "is likely to come back and try to put her proposal, perhaps in an amended form, a few days later," he predicted. That could potentially lead to "a whole series of indicative votes" on different options for the country's future, he said.