Three weeks into a partial government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed or working without pay.

That's longer than most can get by without income, considering that over three-quarters of all full-time workers are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a report from CareerBuilder.

Federal workers are particularly vulnerable. On average, government employees take home roughly $500 a week, according to the American Federation of Government Employees, a labor union representing about 700,000 workers.

For them, any interruption in pay could a have devastating impact on themselves and their families.

When it comes to weathering a financial hardship, financial experts say the secret to success comes down to two tools: budgeting and borrowing.