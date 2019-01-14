These shutdown hurdles could mess up your tax refund

As the partial federal shutdown enters its 24th day, opening day for tax season is rapidly approaching. Accountants warn it won't be fun for filers.

The IRS, the nation's tax collector, said last week it would open the filing season on Jan. 28 and will send refunds to filers, shutdown or not.

The tax agency also said it would recall a "significant portion" of its workforce, ordering them back to work without pay.

Accountants say even if the taxman is able to crank out taxpayer refunds, the shutdown could make the filing process more painful than usual.

"It looks like getting the refund will no longer be the issue, now it's the lack of support you will get if you try to call — and it will be significant this year," said Tim Steffen, CPA and director of advanced planning at Robert W. Baird & Co.

Here's what may be standing between you and your refund if the shutdown continues.