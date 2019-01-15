Call for nominations now open for the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50

There is, perhaps, no better example of this than Twilio. The company, which provides voice, text, chat and video services to millions of app developers, was named to the Disruptor 50 List for four straight years, from 2013 to 2016, and then debuted at the New York Stock Exchange in June 2016 at $15 per share. Less than three years later the stock is trading closer to $100 per share, riding a massive 278 percent gain in 2018.

Twilio is an 11-year-old company. When it was first named to the Disruptor 50 List in 2013, it was barely known. The same will be true of some of the companies that earn a spot on the 2019 Disruptor 50 List, and our new 15-year age limit gives CNBC even more capacity to identify the next generation of groundbreaking start-ups.

So who's next?

The competition will be tough. In 2018, 981 companies submitted nominations from the United States and around the world. In the end, 50 companies, with a combined valuation of more than $350 billion, made the final cut.

Nominees will be put through a comprehensive and rigorous process of researching and scoring across a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria. Winners will be notified in April, and the list will be published in May across CNBC's TV and digital platforms.

