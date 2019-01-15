Markets

Stocks set to rebound as China slowdown fears wane

  • Dow futures traded 83 points higher, indicating a 70-point rise at the open, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also slightly higher.
  • China's state planner said it would aim to achieve "a good start" for the economy in the first quarter, lifting hopes of further economic stimulus.
  • Traders will also pay considerable attention to an upcoming parliamentary vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a rebound on Tuesday, as positive headlines around China alleviated fears of an impending slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

As of 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures traded 83 points higher, indicating a 70-point rise at the open. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also slightly higher.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Tuesday it would aim to achieve "a good start" for the economy in the first quarter, lifting hopes of further economic stimulus.

Separately, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that the government was seeking to establish conditions to help meet its economic goals for 2019, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state television.

Wall Street appeared to track the upbeat sentiment in Europe and Asia. Indexes in both continents were mostly higher on the back of hopes that China would introduce more measures to support its weakening economy.

Figures released earlier this week showed that Chinese exports and imports fell sharply in December, while the country's trade surplus with the U.S. reached a record high.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 27, 2018.

The data put pressure on global equities, which broke off from last week's rally on Monday. Equities stateside kicked off 2019 with strong gains, rebounding from a sell-off last month that briefly pushed the S&P 500 index into bear market territory.

Meanwhile, earnings season is in full swing, with investors keenly watching out for results from Wall Street titans J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo for clues as to how they fared during last month's market volatility. Citigroup was the first major U.S. bank to report revenues on Monday, posting fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations — still, its fixed-income revenue fell 21 percent from the previous year as trading conditions deteriorated.

Brexit parliament vote

Traders will also pay considerable attention to political developments in the U.K. British lawmakers are gearing up for a key vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal Tuesday evening.

Investors widely expect a defeat for the government, but are looking out for the margin of defeat to gauge how negative an impact it could have on the U.K.'s plan to withdraw from the European Union or May's leadership. Sterling traded 0.15 percent higher versus the dollar in early morning trade, to $1.2882.

In terms of economic data, producer price index (PPI) inflation and Empire State manufacturing survey numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will give a speech in Rochester, Minnesota, at 11:30 a.m.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NASD 100
---
S&P 500
---
DJIA
---
GBP/USD
---
WFC
---
JPM
---
C
---