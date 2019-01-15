European markets open higher ahead of crucial Brexit vote

Market focus is largely attuned to an all-important vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's much-maligned Brexit deal on Tuesday.

Remarkably — with less than 75 days to go before the country is set to leave the EU — May's template to withdraw from the bloc faces virtually certain defeat.

That leaves the prospect of a complete collapse of government, a disorderly exit from the bloc or even the entire Brexit process being scrapped altogether over the coming weeks.

Sterling has fallen more than 10 percent against the U.S. dollar since reaching a peak of $1.4335 in April 2018, in part due to rising fears over the course of the Brexit process. The U.K. currency was trading at around $1.2905 Tuesday morning.

On the data front, France and Spain are both expected to publish a final reading of annual inflation figures for December at around 8:00 a.m. London time. The euro area will publish trade balance data for November later in the trading session.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose around 0.5 percent. It comes after China signaled more supportive measures to stabilize its cooling economy.