Dow futures near breakeven | May's Brexit deal fails | More banks to report earnings

Futures were hovering near breakeven this morning as the market evaluated the impact of the failed Brexit vote. The Dow is sitting less than 200 points away from escaping correction. The three U.S. major averages are coming off their highest closes in more than a month. (CNBC)



* European markets higher after May's Brexit vote defeat (CNBC)

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had placed a motion before lawmakers in the lower house of Parliament, asking them to rubber stamp her withdrawal agreement with the European Union. The bill was rejected by 432 votes to 202, thought to be the largest in U.K. political history. (CNBC)

It's a big morning for bank earnings, with Bank of America (BAC), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Comerica (CMA), Goldman Sachs (GS), PNC Financial (PNC), and US Bancorp (USB) all set to report. Asset manager BlackRock (BLK) and brokerage firm Charles Schwab (SCHW) will also issue quarterly numbers this morning. After the bell reports today include CSX Corp. (CSX), H.B. Fuller (FUL), and Kinder Morgan (KMI). (CNBC)



* BlackRock results fall short of expectations, assets fall back below $6 trillion (CNBC)

Two economic reports out today are housing-related: the Mortgage Bankers Association will be out with its weekly look at mortgage applications at 7 a.m. ET, while the National Association of Home Builders issues its monthly sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. The Labor Department will issue its December report on import and export prices at 8:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

The Federal Reserve issues its Beige Book today, with its region-by-region assessment of the U.S. economy due out at 2 p.m. ET.